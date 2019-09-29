11th Annual Pet Vau Walk for Dog Guides

Please join us on Sunday September 29 2019 at Orillia’s Couchiching Beach Park Pavilion 1 for our eleventh annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides. Registration is at 10 a.m. The walk begins at 11.

100 per cent of the funds raised from the Walk go directly towards the raising, training and placement of Dog Guides for Canadians with medical or physical disabilities. Dog Guides Canada has already provided specially trained Dog Guides to more than 3,000 men, women and children, all without any government funding. With your help more people will experience the mobility, safety and independence a devoted Dog Guide brings.

The walk is for all ages, all fitness levels, rain or shine with or without a dog.

For further information please go to the Lions Foundation of Canada website https://www.walkfordogguides.com/locations/walk.cfm?ID=1972 or by contacting Laura Joyce at 705 327 2068.