WATCH: How To Be A Human

Remember the old days when you could pop in a videotape and record hours of music videos?

I miss those days.

That has nothing to do with the new Cloud Nothings video for Internal World, except for the fact that it kinda looks old like the videos I used to tape.

Internal World is the latest release from their upcoming album Life Without Sound due out January 27th. The Cleveland-based band will be celebrating that night with a show at Lee’s Palace in Toronto.

The video theme is an instructional-style video from the “Department of Human Being Assimilation” whereas by watching it, you too can learn how to act like a proper human being.

Enjoy!