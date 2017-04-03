Watch: Feist Pays Tribute To Leonard Cohen At The Junos

It was a big weekend at the 2017 Juno Awards for the memory of Leonard Cohen, who captured Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his final record, You Want It Darker. Feist led a touching tribute to Cohen, who died in November. The Canadian singer-songwriter covered “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye,” from the iconic crooner’s 1967 debut Songs of Leonard Cohen.

Watch a clip of the performance below.