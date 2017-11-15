Watch: Dave Grohl Joins Guns N’ Roses On Stage In Tulsa

Guns N’ Roses were in Tulsa on Tuesday night on their tour, and they closed out the show with a pretty epic special guest.

The Foo Fighters Dave Grohl joined the rock legends on stage for “Paradise City”, rocking out with Slash and Duff McKagan, as well as providing back up vocals.

Axl told the audience that Grohl “just happened to be in the neighborhood,”.The Foo’s are scheduled to perform at the same venue as part of their Concrete and Gold Tour on Wednesday night.

Check out the epic performance below: