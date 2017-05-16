Watch: Dave Grohl Debuts New Song At Acoustic Benefit Show

Dave Grohl debuted a new song on Monday night at the Acoustic 4 a Cure benefit show in San Francisco.

Grohl was filling in for Metallica’s James Hetfield at the show. Hetfield and Sammy Hagar have hosted the event for the last 4 years, but he was unavailable due to his current tour with Metallica. The event raises money to fund pediatric cancer research.

Grohl was joined by Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee. The song is called “The Sky Is A Neighbourhood”, and he decided earlier that day that he’d debut the new tune. He told the crowd “I figured on the way up here, I thought we would play a new song.”

Watch below: