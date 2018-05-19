U20 Women’s Ball Hockey Team Fundraiser

19 year old Becca Spence of Elmvale was selected to play on the U20 Women’ s Ball Hockey Team that will be traveling to Nitra, Slovakia to participate in the Worlds Ball Hockey Tournament at the end of June, in hopes of bringing home gold!

There’s a fundraiser game on Saturday May, 19th in Elmvale, when Team Canada will be taking on the Springwater Selects (local firefighters) at the Elmvale Arena (14 George St. Elmvale).

Tickets are $5 each, the doors open at 1pm and the game will begin at 2pm!

There will be a 50/50 draw, haul a ball (chuck a puck), bake sale, and a chance to meet the team!