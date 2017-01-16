Top Ten Albums From My Teenage Years
Or... How to tell I dyed my hair and wore skinny jeans...
Over the weekend my Facebook feed blew up with people’s top ten albums from their teenage years… I couldn’t resist adding my two cents.
I’ve got to say, it was hard. Like, really hard! Narrowing down your ten favorite albums from your teen years; there’s too many to count, let alone mention just ten. I typed and retyped. I hummed, I hawed. I trimmed and trimmed, then re-added and erased again, until my list became something I thought was a good representation of my youth. Reading back over it now it’s not hard to imagine studded belts, black hair, and the perfect amount of teenage angst.
Here it is:
The Ataris – Blue Skies Broken Hearts
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
Bright Eyes – Lifted
Dashboard Confessional – The Swiss Army Romance
Deftones – White Pony
Blink 182 – The Mark Tom and Travis Show
Finch – What It Is to Burn
Sum 41 – All Killer No Filler
Moneen – Are We Really Happy With Who We Are Right Now?
Justin Sane – Life, Love and the Pursuit of Justice
It’s been years since I’ve listened to some of these albums cover to cover, but now I’m looking forward to giving them a listen again. Will they stand the test of time? What does your top ten look like?
Bonus pic of my 17 year old self trying so hard to look cool…