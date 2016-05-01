Brought to you by:

Rock 95 together with Joe’s No Frills and Canadian Tire Barrie present the ROCK 95 Mystery BBQ!

Every Monday at noon all summer long we’ll be at different mystery locations throughout Barrie serving up free lunch!

The first 95 people to get there will receive a free lunch (hot dog, can of pop and bag of chips) courtesy of Joe’s No Frills and will be entered to win a brand new barbecue from Canadian Tire Barrie.

We will draw for the BBQ each week once our mystery Barbecue is over

Be listening every Monday at noon all summer long to find out where our next mystery location will be…so you can score free lunch and maybe win a new BBQ!

Classic rock. New rock. Get it all for lunch… ROCK 95.