The Rap Sheet

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

On Thursday April 12, 2018 at 11:12 pm the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Communications Center received a report of a vehicle in the ditch of the West Service Road in the Township of Tay. Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment on patrol responded to this complaint and located a Chevrolet pick up truck at the provided location. The investigating officer spoke with the driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation after the male driver exhibited signs of having consumed alcoholic beverages. The investigation continued back at Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment resulting in the following. The driver a 41 year-old man from Belleville, now faces Drunk Driving charges.