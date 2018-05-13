The Mom Show: A Mother’s Day Comedy Revue

This Mother’s Day, join award-winning comedy troupe Good Morning Apocalypse at the Midland Cultural Centre for a high tea and a comedy show, as they perform their brand-new Mother’s Day comedy revue: The Mom Show!

The Mom Show is a celebration of motherhood in all its forms, from frazzled moms of toddlers to empty nesters with adult children, from perfect moms who can do it all to those hanging on to sanity by their fingernails. From the last two moms surviving the zombie apocalypse with babies in tow, to Ringo Starr’s mother giving the last little nudge of inspiration to “All You Need Is Love,” this show has something for mothers in all shapes and sizes.

So grab your mama or your baby mama and come on out! It’s bound to be a motherlovin’ good time.

Show will be performed May 13 at the Midland Cultural Centre.

Doors Open 11AM High Tea / Show: 12PM.