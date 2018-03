The Harlem Globetrotters dribble back into the Barrie Molson Centre April 20th with their action-packed world tour.

Score your tickets today by clicking here or keep listening to Rock 95 for your chance to win tickets!

Don’t miss out on the high flying fun for the whole family when the Harlem Globetrotters come to the Barrie Molson Centre April 20th presented by Rock 95