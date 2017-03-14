St. Paddy or St. Patty?

Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick is celebrated on March 17th – the day Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, died. It is told that St. Patrick was responsible for “driving the snakes out of Ireland” which sounds pretty bad-ass and a little strange, but “snakes” most likely means “bad people” and not actual serpents. Either way. Old St. Patrick was a solid dude. Since he passed in AD 461 (ish) the celebration has spread throughout the world and as with most wide-spread religion-based holidays (like, oh, Christmas let’s say), the vast majority of people have completely abandoned all intended meaning and replaced that sentiment with some form of stupidity. In the case of St. Patrick’s Day, we drink…like savages, dress like leprechauns, and generally get out of hand.

BUT DID YOU KNOW….?

The actual reason we drink on March 17th is because as part of the celebration of Saint Patrick’s life, the Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol are lifted for the day…so people sort of stock up. We wear shamrocks because St Patrick is said to have used the shamrock, a three-leaved plant, to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish.

Shamrock

We wear green clothing because back in the 1640s (when the wearing of the green started), the green harp flag was used by the Irish Catholic Confederation. The Green Harp Flag

And in case you were wondering or confused… IT’S PADDY, NOT PATTY. EVER.

Here’s why according to paddynotpatty.com

“Paddy is derived from the Irish, Pádraig: the source of those mysterious, emerald double-Ds. Patty is the diminutive of Patricia, or a burger, and just not something you call a fella.”

Now you know !

So get out there and appropriate some culture, lord knows ya need it! Dress like a leprechaun, that’s not offensive at all!

Just be safe. And don’t ruin anyone else’s good time…you never know, they might actually be Irish.

Source: Wikipedia