South-End Zehrs Hit Up For $1000 In Merchandise

Barrie Police have identified a suspect in the theft of more than $1000 in food and goods from the Zehrs store at 620 Yonge Street. Store security staff say they observed a woman on October 10 place food and personal care items, as well as Joe Fresh clothing and jewellery into a shopping cart and wheel them out of the store without paying. She was able to load the items into a white pick-up truck and leave the before loss prevention staff were able to make an arrest.