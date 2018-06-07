Listen Live

Simcoe County Votes Blue

Progressive Conservative Party Secures Majority Government

By News

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party will form the next provincial government. A clear winner early on, Ford’s party will form a majority government after having won well over the required 63 seats barely an hour after polls closed. Five of those seats were in the Simcoe County area, with PC candidates being elected in ridings Barrie-Innisfil, Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte, Simcoe-Grey, Simcoe North, and York-Simcoe.

“They wanted change.”

Doug Downey of BSOM was first to be declared winner among the local candidates, not long after his party leader got the win. He tells our newsroom “people were telling me about the angst and frustration they had with the current government, and they really felt like they were hitting a wall. They wanted change. Is was a message of change, in so many ways.”

“Never Too Young To Make a Difference.”

Andrea Khanjin took the Barrie-Innisfil riding for the PC party, and had beat out incumbent Liberal Ann Hoggarth by over 15,000 votes early in the evening.

“Either One of them Would Make a Better Leader”

Outgoing Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth let it be known her distaste for Ontario’s newest Premier, and his kin.


Conservative Jill Dunlop has claimed her father’s former riding of Simcoe North, while incumbent PC Jim Wilson isn’t going anywhere from his Simcoe Grey riding.

The final tally was slow to come from some ridings, especially that of York-Simcoe, after a series of Hold and Secure orders affected several schools serving as polling station. Conservative Caroline Mulroney was declared winner around midnight, after the final poll in York-Simcoe closed at 11:25.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne says she is in the process of securing an interim party leader, as she is stepping down as head of a party now wondering about its own future.

Related posts

Domestic Incident Kicks Off Manhunt in Northern Innisfil

UPDATE: One Suspect In Custody, Two Outstanding, Following Sunday Afternoon Shooting In Barrie

Seven Area Schools Affected By Hold And Secure States In One Day

Long Term Maintenance Costs Justify Over-Budget Bradford Addition

Casino Rama Fined Over icy Sidewalks, Parking Lots

Fire Leaves Ramara Township Family Homeless

What You Need To Bring With You To Vote

Critical Thinking: 2018 Ontario Election

Results Could Come Fast on Election Night