Sell Potential Workers on Barrie, Not just the Job

The business community joined Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman for his 8th annual breakfast event Wednesday.

The theme centered around how to attract skilled workers and adjust to the changing workforce.

Guest Speaker Eric Termuende, Lead Content Strategist for True Calling Canada, spoke about the future of work and multiple generations in the workplace. He talked about a different way to write job descriptions – focusing on what life in Barrie is like instead of focusing soley on the skill sets needed. He also spoke about the flak millenials take for the skilled worker shortage and how misguided that is.

Mayor Lehman admitted the City is not immune to the problem of attracting and retaining employees. Lehman pointed to the city’s own personnel shortage and what impact thats having on building development, specifically building permits.

Mayor Lehman also talked about the new digital media hub downtown and the impact that corridor is having with some 60 businesses. He also spoke about the ‘Sandbox’ launch coming this summer – saying the ‘Sandbox’ will be above the bus terminal, which may become a market, and house entrepreneurs and business development. He says some 40 local businesses have already pledged their support for the project.