Rock 95 Shares the 12 Days of Fire & Holiday CO Safety



At Rock 95 we know that your family’s safety is important every day and this rings no more true than during the holiday season. Christmas historically is one of the most dangerous times of the year.

Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council has shared the 12 Days of Holiday Fire & CO Safety with ROCK 95 & we want to share them with you, so as you deck the halls & rock around the Christmas Tree keep these in mind…

Day 1:

Water fresh trees daily

Day 2:

Check all sets of lighting before decorating

Day 3:

Make sure you have working smoke alarms. (replace after 10 years.)

Day 4:

Protect your family with working carbon monoxide alarms; IT’S THE LAW IN ONTARIO.

Day 5:

Make sure everyone knows how to get out safely.

Day 6:

Use extension cords wisely. (Avoid overloading circuits.)

Day 7:

Give space heaters space.

Day 8:

Go flameless. (Avoid using real candles, if you use real candles, remember to blow them out when leaving the room or going to bed.)

Day 9:

Keep matches and lighters out of sight and reach of children.

Day 10:

Watch what you heat! (Always stay in the kitchen or pay attention to your cooking.)

Day 11:

Encourage smokers to smoke outside.

Day 12:

There’s there’s more to responsible drinking than taking a cab home. (With all the festive cheer this time of the year, keep an eye on anyone attempting to cook or smoke while under the influence of alcohol.)

Have questions or concerns? Contact Barrie Fire and Emergency Services or the local Fire department in your area.

Cheers to a Safe & Happy Holiday Season!