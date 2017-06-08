Ramones to Reissue “Leave Home”

If you were a fan of the Ramones growing up, you’ll probably want to add the reissue of “Leave Home” to your collection. It’s been 40 years since the band first dropped their 2nd album in 1977 and the new deluxe edition will contain two different album mixes, some unheard songs and previously unreleased live show recordings. It will also be available on just a single CD.

The deluxe edition of The Ramones 40th Anniversary will include three CD’s and an LP set for release in July. One disc is a remastered stereo mix of the original album , and the other is a 40th Anniversary re-mix by the album’s original engineer/mixer. This version also appears on the album. The 2nd disc features unheard and rare recordings and also rough mixes of the Leave Home recording sessions in New York City.

The deluxe edition will come packaged in a hardcover book which will feature stories from the band’s former manager, alongside making-of-the-album details. We understand only 15,000 copies of the deluxe edition will be made available. If you want more info, visit the band’s web site for pre-order details.