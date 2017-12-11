Queens Of The Stone Age Frontman Apologizes For Kicking Photographer In The Face

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has apologized for kicking a photographer during the band’s Saturday night performance at a KROQ holiday party in Los Angeles. Shutterstock photographer Chelsea Lauren told Variety that Homme’s kick that struck her camera and caused it to hit her face “was obviously very intentional.”

“I saw him coming over and I was shooting away,” Lauren said. “The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard.” Lauren, who was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, posted video of the incident on Instagram. Check it out below.

A post shared by Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

Homme issued his apology on Sunday, saying “I did not mean for that to happen. I am very sorry.”

Lauren was released from hospital on Sunday. She posted updates to her Instagram account, saying “I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job. I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself.”

A post shared by Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Homme has since issued a second apology on Instagram, saying “I’d just like to apologize to Chelsea Lauren. I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total dick.”

A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Reports from the KROQ party cited several instances of troubling behaviour from Homme during the performance, including slicing his own forehead open, calling audience members “retards,” and taking a shot at headlining act Muse by shouting “F__k Muse!”

Image via Flickr/Raph_PH