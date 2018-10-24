A MUST SEE FOR ALL PINK FLOYD FANS! CANADA’S MOST AUTHENTIC PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE

Local Pink Floyd fans are in for a treat this fall as PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd brings their acclaimed live show across Canada to perform some of the most amazing music ever created. Currently Canada’s only national touring Pink Floyd tribute, the Outside / In Canadian Tour 2018 will take PIGS from Nanaimo, BC to Sydney, NS and back. Celebrate the 45th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon with PIGS, as they recreate the live Pink Floyd experience, bringing the majestic music and legendary concert experience to fans and new audiences alike.