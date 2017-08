Parry Sound KOA Campground Campers Garage Sale!

*** Rain or Shine-we will move it indoors if it rains!

There will be multiple tables from many campers with all their treasures! If you want to add a table please contact us-$10/table (& we will donate that $10 to KOA Care Camps to send kids with Cancer to Camp)

Coffee & Lemonade available

It will be an interesting array of goodies!