OPINION: 58% Isn’t Enough

I want to preface this article with a disclaimer. I am not calling out any Political party, Political Figure or Person.

This is my opinion on voter turnout.

I’ve been a voter since I turned 18 and I was excited to vote. Being able to Exercise that right isn’t available in all places around the world. From an article written in 2015 this is just an example of places where you literally have no say.

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

China

Cuba

Eritrea

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Laos

North Korea

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Swaziland

Syria

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

Uzbekistan

We could very well be in this position. But we live in an amazing country and since our inception in 1867, some of us have had the right to vote. Over time that grew to pretty well everyone in the country.

But enough of the history and blabber, the important thing here is the numbers we see in elections. Most importantly the election hell that we all just experienced here in Ontario.

Months of attack ads, tons of debates, lots of insults being thrown around and we were all tired of it. So what did we do? or should I say… What did 58% of us do? We voted, so we could have a say and if we didn’t like it, we can complain for the next 4 years.

But why did only 58% of eligible voters hit the polls? Which by the way is the highest it’s been since 1999. It could be a protest vote, sure that’s a fair assumption, however in our country we have the option to tell the polls, “I decline my vote” and that goes on the record and is sent to the parties to tell them, “this percentage of people isn’t happy with any of you, something needs to change”. But 42% of people didn’t even both to show up. This is a problem.

Think about the impact 42% of ballots being declined could have. Seriously people. Lets get it together and actually get out and vote. We have the right, we have laws in place to protect our right, and we even get a mandatory break to go and vote, weather your at school or work or whatever.

JUST VOTE