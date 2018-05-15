One In Custody Following Cross-County Chase

Heavy police presence in downtown Barrie Tuesday afternoon, after a police chase that got its start in Everett. Reports came in around 1:00 of an armed pharmacy robbery in Everett, while the OPP confirm officers were involved in a pursuit from Everett, right through Alliston, into Angus, and along Highway 90 into Barrie. A low flying OPP helicopter was involved in the chase, as were officers from the Barrie Police Service once the chase crossed city limits.

Heavy police response in downtown #Barrie, after a chase that started in #Everett following reports of an armed robbery. One suspect is in custody, according to @OPP_CR pic.twitter.com/BaekXn2O1z — ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) May 15, 2018



The OPP confirm one suspect has been taken into custody, while there are no injuries reported as a result of the chase, or the alleged robbery.