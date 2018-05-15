Listen Live

One In Custody Following Cross-County Chase

Police Chase Started in Everett Before Going Through Alliston and Angus to End in Barrie

Heavy police presence in downtown Barrie Tuesday afternoon, after a police chase that got its start in Everett. Reports came in around 1:00 of an armed pharmacy robbery in Everett, while the OPP confirm officers were involved in a pursuit from Everett, right through Alliston, into Angus, and along Highway 90 into Barrie. A low flying OPP helicopter was involved in the chase, as were officers from the Barrie Police Service once the chase crossed city limits.


The OPP confirm one suspect has been taken into custody, while there are no injuries reported as a result of the chase, or the alleged robbery.

