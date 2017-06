New Rock Hour – June 25, 2017 Post navigation < > The All-Canadian Hour! Host Blogs Facebook Twitter

The Darcy’s – Arizona Hwy

The Bandicoots – Dead End Street

Talk Show Host – Dead Meat

Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up

Rue Bella – Piggy

Fast Romantics – Everybody’s Trying to Steal Your Heart

Ghostkeeper – People of the Pines

Ascot Royals – Tectonic

Flight 97 – I Felt Fake

Tough Age – Unclean

High Road Pilots – Jive Turkey