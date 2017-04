Say Yes – Too Much, Not Enough

The Middle Coast – Every Now and Then

Spoon – Hot Thoughts

Mac Demarco – On the Level

The Jesus and Mary Chain – Mood Rider

Land of Talk – Loving

Yellowcard – A Place We Set Afire

Cascade Falls – You’re the Last One

Hermetic – Fault-Finding Mission

Peeling – Vulture’s Game

Wavves – Million Enemies

Loose Tooth – Garlic Soup