New Music Releases for Fall 2017

Fall is coming soon and with it comes an onslaught of great new albums to help get us through the cold Canadian winter. Here’s what to look forward to over the next couple months:

September 15th

FOO FIGHTERS – CONCRETE AND GOLD

PROPHETS OF RAGE – PROPHETS OF RAGE

September 22nd

THE KILLERS – WONDERFUL WONDERFUL

VAN MORRISON – ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES

METZ – STRANGE PEACE

October 6th

WOLF PARADE – CRY CRY CRY

LIAM GALLAGHER – AS YOU WERE

October 13th

THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE – THE WILD

BECK – COLORS

COURTNEY BARNETT AND KURT VILE – LOTTA SEA LICE

ROBERT PLANT – CARRY FIRE

October 27th

WEEZER – PACIFIC DAYDREAM

November 24th

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC – SQUEEZE BOX: THE COMPLETE WORKS

December 1st

U2 – SONGS OF EXPERIENCE

UNSCHEDULED and TBA

THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS

BAD RELIGION

FLEETWOOD MAC

MATT MAYS

MODEST MOUSE

MY MORNING JACKET

MARILYN MANSON

THE OFFSPRING

A PERFECT CIRCLE

SYSTEM OF A DOWN

TEARS FOR FEARS

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS

VAMPIRE WEEKEND