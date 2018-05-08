More Hospice Beds for Simcoe County

End-of-life caregivers were passionate about the arrival of more hospice beds in Simcoe County.

During a 3-year, $1.5 million dollar funding announcement Tuesday, Kelly Hubbard proudly talked about the 25 additional beds split between Collingwood (4), Alliston(10), Midland (6) and Orillia (5). Hubbard says the money will go into capital improvements for those hospices.

County Warden Gerry Marshall marked the day by raising a flag for National Hospice Palliative Care Week. Marshall said they recognized the demand for end-of-life care services is growing.