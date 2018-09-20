Listen Live

Man Wanted For Human Trafficking

Had been exploiting female victim "for some time"

Barrie Police are looking for help tracking down a man wanted for human trafficking.

Investigators say the suspect had been exploiting a female victim for some time, exercising control over her actions and movements and profiting from them.

He’s described as:

  • Male, white (25 to 30 yrs.)
  • Long dark hair – Worn in braids
  • Thin build

The suspect is known to visit the Barrie and Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jansen of the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit, at 705-725-7025, ext. 2166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

