Man And Woman Rescued From Water At Awenda Provincial Park

Bystanders hailed for their efforts

By News

Quick work by other swimmers helped save the lives of a man and woman at Awenda Provincial Park at the weekend.

The pair was seen floundering in water over their heads at Beach Area 4. Others pulled them to shore while first responders made their way to the park.

The man and woman, both aged 33, regained consciousness on the beach and were transported by a group effort of emergency services staff to a waiting ambulance and taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital. They were released after being cleared by medical staff.

