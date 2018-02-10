Heroin and Fentanyl seized in Wasaga Beach Bust

Huronia west OPP have seized heroin laced with fentanyl from a home in Wasaga Beach on Thursday. Marijuana and other drugs items were also uncovered. Two Wasaga Beach residents are now facing drugs related charges.

Police say Fentanyl is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine and about 40 times more potent than heroin. A lethal dose of pure fentanyl is as little as two milligrams. That’s equivalent to 32 grains of table salt or seven poppy seeds. Drug dealers add illegally obtained fentanyl to other drugs they sell — like cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone tablets — as a cutting agent to increase their profits. That activity is also increasing the number of overdoses and deaths. Over the last five years, more than 500 people died in Ontario after knowingly or unknowingly ingesting fentanyl.