The Heroes Festival is coming to Wasaga Beach! June 23rd and 24th a family-friendly weekend where we honor the men and women of Canada’s Armed Forces, First Responders and Public Safety Agencies.

Check out Canada’s Snowbirds and CF-18 Demo jet, classic car show and beach concerts. And it’s all free. Heroes Festival June 23rd and 24th at Wasaga Beach! Click Heroes Festival dot ca for more info!