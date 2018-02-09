Group Hug: A Sock Hop Doo Wop Dance Party”for Simcoe Forests

SPRINGWATER, ONT, Jan 3, 2018 – The Friends of Simcoe Forests invite you to “Group Hug: A Sock Hop Doo Wop Dance Party” at the Elmvale Community Centre Feb 9th from 8pm to 12 am located at 33 Queen Street West, Elmvale.

Put on your dancing shoes, Fonzie coats, Poodle skirts and dress to impress. This is going to be a night to remember. Prizes for best costumes. A Photo Booth. Raffles. Late night snacks. DJs spinning doo wop and soul. Wallflowers Welcome. There might even be a dance instructor at the beginning of the night.. A soda pop shoppe that sells more than just soda and so MUCH MORE.This is going to be GREAT!!!

Tickets on sale now. They’re a steal at $10. Event is 19+

Friends of Simcoe Forests is an award winning not for profit. Our longterm goal is to inform and unite all persons interested in the conservation of our County’s forests. Our current campaign is to protect the Freele forest from becoming a waste facility.

For more info and to purchase your tickets contact info@friendsofsimcoeforests.com

