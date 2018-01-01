Playoff Fever has hit Barrie and Rock 95 is a proud Partner of the Barrie Colts.

Barrie dispatched the Mississauga Steelheads in Round 1, taking the series 4 games to 2. The Colts will now take on the Kingston Frontenacs in Round 2. Tickets are on sale now get yours today!

Rock 95 will be at the BMC for every game of the playoffs handing out Limited Edition Rock 95/Barrie Colt Noise Makers so be sure to stop by and get yours on game night.

Plus we’ll also be giving you the chance to win an Autographed Jersey of 2017 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Ryan Suzuki !

We’ll see you at the Game!!!

#Thisisourtime! GO Colts GO!