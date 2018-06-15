Garage Sale

5199 Highway 12 Uptergrove – Just a few kms east of Rama Rd across from Knox Church.

HUGE selection of new fishing gear, both hard and soft water, assorted new sports knives etc. Larger items include blooming onion cutter (professional grade) with corer, all in one laser printer brand new in box, foot massager, assorted tools, dvd’s, vhs, pedestal sink BNIB along with the usual summadese and summadat . Signs will be posted!

This is a 3 weekend sale starting this Friday June 15 Friday 1pm-7pm, Saturday 8am-2pm at least, Sundays 8-2, Monday 8-1 at least. Rain or shine we will be open these times.

Pictures HERE.