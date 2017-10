Tickets are $25 each, proceeds will be donated to Phil Badanai, a local resident and Canadian Veteran to raise funds for PTSD Service Dogs for Veterans in need. Doors for the event open at 7pm, for advance tickets contact Tadeene at Perplexcity (705)503-8503 or by email: info@perplexcity.ca.

Date: November 11, 2017 8:30pm

Location: Perplexcity 55 Cedar Pointe Drive