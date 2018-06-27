Listen Live

Free Community Dinner

  • June 27, 2018
  • St. Andrew's Church, 47 Owen St, Barrie

The Barrie Community Ambassador team is excited to share our 6th  Annual community dinner.

Over the last 5  dinners, we’ve served over 1300 meals, and provided 100’s of comfort kits (toiletries /supplies), and back packs for kids.

The TELUS Barrie Community Ambassadors are hosting an additional Free Community Dinner on Wednesday June 27th  at St. Andrew’s Church on Owen Street from 5:30 – 7:00pm.

We will be serving pizza, salad, fresh fruit, and more, to anyone in the community who could use a hot meal.

