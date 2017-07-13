Fences, Gates, Threat Of Fines And Still They Trespass!
Problems persist at former Muskoka Regional Centre
Trespassing remains an issue at the former Muskoka Regional Centre in Gravenhurst. The property is fenced and gated, signs are posted prohibiting entry, but they’ve not been a deterrent to some. OPP with a reminder that trespassers can be charged and fined, and held responsible for any damage done. There’s also the potential for injury, since the buildings on the property are in poor condition.