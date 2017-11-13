Don Cherry Named Honorary Chairman of Memorial Cup Tour

The Canadian Hockey League has announced that Don Cherry will be named Honorary Chairman of CHL’s 100th Mastercard Memorial Cup Celebration. Cherry was instrumental in bringing the CHL to the Greater Toronto Area as part of the Mississauga IceDogs ownership group in 1998. Cherry was also a Memorial Cup Champion as a member of the 1953 Barrie Flyers. The Memorial Cup Tour kicks off in Barrie next weekend, when the Colts take on the Kitchener Rangers. The tour will visit 17 different CHL communities in 8 different provinces.