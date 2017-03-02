Dave Chapelle’s Netflix Specials Will Premiere March 21st
Chapelle's First Comedy Special's Since 2004
Mark your calendars. Netflix has announced that two new comedy specials from Dave Chapelle will premiere on March 21st.
The specials are part of a three-special, $60-million dollar deal between the streaming giant and Chappelle. They will be his first since 2004’s For What It’s Worth.
Netflix also tweeted a teaser of the upcoming event.
Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV
— Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017