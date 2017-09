Friday, September 29th – Sunday, October 1st, 2017

Mady Centre For the Performing Arts ( 1 Dunlop Street West) and various locations throughout Barrie

11:00am – 4:00pm

Saturday, September 30th @ the Mady

Mandala Painting – Drop-in workshop

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Scratch Lab Drop-in DJ Workshop

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Behind the Scenes Theatre Tours

1:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm

Dance Performance – Ultimate Steps Dance

3:30 pm

For a full list of activities visit www.barrie.ca/CultureDays