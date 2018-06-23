10:00 am to 5:00 pm

The artists of the Coldwater and Area Studio Tour invite visitors to view their work and take home a special one-of-kind gift for yourself or someone special.

The Tour celebrates the work of established fine artists and new artists in all mediums. Come and see a diverse selection of work in painting, jewelry, glass and metal work, photography, pottery, fibre art, and woodworking.

The art is on view in community facilities across the region from the Coldwater Museum and Coldwater Mill to Carley Hall in Oro-Medonte as well as in the private studios of the artists themselves.

For the Tour, you may want to plan a tour through the region, with Coldwater as the hub and traveling out to see the artists along Georgian Bay in Victoria Harbour and down in Oro-Medonte at Carley Hall and Horseshoe Valley.

For more details click HERE.