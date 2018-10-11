Climate Change and Our Future

Take a whirlwind tour around the globe with Climate Reality Leader, Catherine Jones to see climate change in action, and then bring the focus home to Ontario. Learn about the basic science, what the near future has in store, what is being done to mitigate the causes and how we can help Canada meet its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

This is a registered program, however, some drop-in spots may also be available.

Registration for this program will begin September 20.

