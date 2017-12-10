CINDER ELLA, EH ~ South Simcoe Theatre

THAT DECEMBER SHOW – CINDER ELLA, EH!

Original Script by Judith Dixon, Adaptation by Mareka Martin, Christopher Perchaluk and Kathy Simpson

November 30th to December 10th, 2017

We all know the story of Cinderella: beautiful girl gets the handsome prince, they marry and live happily ever after. But what happened leading up to that ending? Join us for SST’s Canadian take on Cinderella. Includes handsome (and not so handsome) hockey players, the evil stepmother – even Don (Dalvador) Cherry may show up. Help us celebrate our wonderful country’s 150th birthday by bringing family and friends to this fun-filled production, and “take off to the Great White North” – panto style!