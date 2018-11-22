Christmas Glow Barrie

Ontario’s largest indoor family Christmas festival is coming to Barrie. Brilliantly decorated with nearly a million dazzling lights, there are festive activities and interactive features for everyone to explore throughout the 125,000 square foot exhibit.

This year’s “Glow Around the World” theme invites guests to venture through lighted trails and follow Santa’s delivery path to featured countries such as France, UK, India, China, Mexico and Holland. Brilliantly decorated with nearly a million dazzling lights, there are festive activities and interactive features for everyone to explore throughout the 125,000 square foot exhibit:

● Christmas light gardens and sculptures

● Magic castle playground

● Tree Lot

● LED swings and hopscotch

● Christmas Market with local artisans

● Seasonal treats & grown-up beverages

● Live Entertainment

● Photos with Santa

The Christmas Market will feature unique gifts and decorations from local businesses and artists.