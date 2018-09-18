Barrie City Council Gets Into Christmas Spirit With Changes To Overnight Parking
Exemptions made for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
Barrie City Council has approved changes to the city’s Overnight Parking By-Law to exempt Christmas Day, Boxing Day And New Year’s Day.
Until now, Barrie’s parking bylaw prohibited overnight parking during the winter months – including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – from midnight until 7 a.m. on all city streets except those in the Downtown Business Improvement Area, where the ban is from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m.
Taking into account the Christmas season is a time when family and friends gather, often overnight, the city will waive the overnight ban on those three days – provided a winter maintenance event is not declared. Winter maintenance events can be declared when anticipated weather requires snow plowing, sanding, salting, direct liquid application, snow removal or other winter maintenance operations.