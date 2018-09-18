Barrie City Council Gets Into Christmas Spirit With Changes To Overnight Parking

Barrie City Council has approved changes to the city’s Overnight Parking By-Law to exempt Christmas Day, Boxing Day And New Year’s Day.

Until now, Barrie’s parking bylaw prohibited overnight parking during the winter months – including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – from midnight until 7 a.m. on all city streets except those in the Downtown Business Improvement Area, where the ban is from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m.

Taking into account the Christmas season is a time when family and friends gather, often overnight, the city will waive the overnight ban on those three days – provided a winter maintenance event is not declared. Winter maintenance events can be declared when anticipated weather requires snow plowing, sanding, salting, direct liquid application, snow removal or other winter maintenance operations.