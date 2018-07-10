A&W Launch New Plant-Based Burger

It’s being marketed as the “the world’s first plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like a fresh beef burger,” The Beyond Meat burger debuted Monday at A&W restaurants across Canada.

For the strict vegans out there, just ask for it without mayo. It should be noted though that these burgers will be grilled right beside real meat.

What is beyond meat? it’s a plant-based patty made from peas and mung beans, plus beets which gives the burger a pink, “bleeding” look so it resembles a beef patty.

For those calories counters and protein calculators, the Beyond Meat burger has 500 calories, 29 grams of fat and 22 grams of protein.