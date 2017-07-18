15th Annual Kempenfelt Rotary Golf Tournament

WHERE? Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club

WHEN? Tuesday, July 18, 2017: 12pm Shotgun Start

$200/Person, $800/Team, $50 Dinner only

INCLUDES: Golf Cart, Range, Lunch and

Steak & Lobster Buffet

The Kempenfelt Rotary Club was chartered

in 1999 and currently has more than 60

active members. We are an energetic group

of business owners and community leaders

who enjoy fellowship and working together

in service to our community.

With your support we are proud to say we

have been very active in providing service

and funding to both our local and

international communities. Our Club and its

annual golf tournament have helped support

numerous local organizations including the

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Georgian College, Gilda’s Club, Big Brothers& Big Sisters, Seasons Centre for

Grieving Children, Women & Children’s

Crisis Centre, Hospice Simcoe, and

Simcoe County Association for People

with Special Needs.

Also at the international level, this event has

helped fund wells in India, water treatment

in the Dominican Republic, sports

equipment to an orphanage in Africa and

most recently took part in the building of a

school in Cambodia.