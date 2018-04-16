13 Cell Phones Taken From Barrie Walmart

Barrie Police Service is currently looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male responsible for a theft of 13 cell phones totaling over $1100.00 from a local retail store.

On Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at 9:20 pm a male entered the Walmart located at 450 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. Once video surveillance was reviewed, the male can be seen entering the area where the cell phones were located and forcing entry into the cabinet. The suspect selected multiple cell phones carrying them to another aisle where he used a backpack from the store rack to conceal the phones. The male then proceeded out of the store, without paying for over $1100 of cell phones or the back pack he used to steal them.

Description:

Male, white

Approximately 40-years-old

5’9″

Average build & clean shaven

Wearing black wind pants with white leg piping, green and black camouflage style winter coat, black hood pulled over his head, grey running shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC S Fehrman of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2631 or email at sfehrman@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com