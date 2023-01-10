Rock 95’s Secret Sound Contest

Brought to you by:

Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound contest is back, with an all-new sound and lots of chances to win!

Think you know what the Secret Sound is?

Listen for the cue to call for your chance to guess, and win! We’ll be giving you 13 chances every weekday, from 7am, up to (and including) 7pm. After hearing the cue, make sure you’re the 9th caller through at 705-721-7625 to play!

The pot will start at $100. For each incorrect guess, we’ll be adding another $25 to the pot!(Up to $10,000!)

We want you to win, so make sure your guess hasn’t been tried yet! Just to help you out, we’ll be keeping track of all incorrect guesses below.

Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound contest is brought to you by Simcoe Audio Video….Barrie’s premier audio video destination with sound advice, for the right price.

Rock-95s-10000-Secret-Sound-Contest-Rules-and-Regulations-Winter-2023

Having trouble getting through the phone lines? Our phone lines do get a little busy and can sometimes make it difficult to get through. Common concerns are: "All I ever get is a busy signal" OR "Is it normal to receive a recorded message saying the customer you have dialed is currently unavailable?" Both of these issues are normal during high call volume times. Phone companies go through different cell towers and systems. Varying coverage areas can cause dropped calls , dead spots during conversations, or other connection problems. The technology isn’t perfect and there are times during contests occasions when the overwhelming volume of calls can cause a connection error. Some telephone providers’ systems calling through to our phone provider cannot always understand how to interpret busy signals. Some times they will give a busy signal or automated voice message stating that the person you are trying to reach in unavailable, or currently does not have service. We cannot control how your telephone provider interprets phone calls and you may receive mixed messages from your provider depending on how their system is reacting at the time of your call. It is normal to receive a busy signal or recorded message. Frustrating, but normal. Please hang up and try again and hopefully we can tell you you’re caller number 9! Best of luck and thanks for listening.

Secret Sound #2

See all the incorrect guesses below:

A Ping Pong ball going into a Red Solo cup

A clock

Hammering a nail

Pressing keys on a keyboard

Using a knife on the lid of a jar

Secret Sound #1

Dropping Thumb Tacks was guessed by Katie Milne and she won $275 for being correct

See all the incorrect guesses below:

Dropping Monopoly pieces onto the board

Dropping your change on the counter top

Dropping LEGO pieces onto a table

Dropping change into change jar

Pouring out nuts and bolts on a counter to find the one you need

Dropping poker chips

Turning a coin into a gumball machine