It’s Rock 95’s Secret Sound Contest where you could win up to $10,000!

All you have to do – is be listening for your cue to call, identify the secret sound and WIN!

We’ll be giving you 12 chances every weekday, between 8am-8pm to play. Make sure you’re the 9th caller through at 705-725-7625 when you hear it to play.

Or at 2pm you can try your luck and be the 9th person to text “GUESS” at 705-735-7625. If you are, we’ll call you back and give you your shot at guessing what the secret sound is.

The pot will start at $300. For every wrong answer we’ll add another $25 to the pot up to $10,000!

Be listening for your chance to WIN Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound Contest – only on Barrie’s Rock Station, Rock 95.

Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound Contest Rules and Regulations

Rock 95’s Secret Sound #1

See all the Incorrect Guesses Below: