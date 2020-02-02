Barrielicious 2020 Winter

January 17th- February 2nd, 2020

Barrie favorite food festival is back…. Barrielicious, and it’s better and more mouthwatering than ever with a new menus!

Between January 17th- February 2nd you can enjoy a prix fixed 3-course meal at more than 50 locally owned restaurants for only 15, 20, 25 or -30 dollars per person.

For a full list of restaurants or to book your reservation click here.

Barrielicious hosted by; Faris Team, Barrie 360 and Barrie’s Rock Station Rock 95